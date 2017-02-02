African-American Love Feast honors Yorkers
African-American Love Feast honors Yorkers Several locals will be honored at the annual African-American Love Feast and Recognition Dinner, in its 23rd year Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/02/02/african-american-love-feast-honors-yorkers/97285706/ The feast honors individuals who have been helpful to York's African-American community while also celebrating African culture through food, African outfits, fellowship, African hair styling and traditional African music, according to a news release from Emmanuel Church of God in Christ. Some of those honored include Clara Anderson, a founding member of the First Friendship Baptist Church.
