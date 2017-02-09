1931 Aerial Photo of Edison Electric Plant in York
These buildings originated as York's Edison Electric Plant in 1885 and after electric generation ceased in 1959, the facility continued supplying steam to York's District Steam Heating System until 1977. I received a call Wednesday afternoon that the Hagley Museum & Library in Wilmington, Delaware has some early York area aerial photos in their digital archives.
