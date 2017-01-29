York veterans, spouses affected by Federal VAa
Veterans with disabilities resulting from the consumption of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, NC may be eligible for compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. York veterans, spouses affected by Federal VA decision Veterans with disabilities resulting from the consumption of contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, NC may be eligible for compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
