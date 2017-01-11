York teen 'can't really remember' why he killeda

York teen 'can't really remember' why he killed at 14 Leonard Green III, now 17, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to third-degree murder and related offenses. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jwOGtu Leonard Green III, now 17, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to third-degree murder and related offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.