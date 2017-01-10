York Suburban seeks solutions for $2 milliona
York Suburban seeks solutions for $2 million budget gap Those in the York Suburban School District could see an increase in school taxes come June Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/education/2017/01/10/york-suburban-seeks-solutions-2-million-budget-gap/96374744/ As of right now, the district has a $2.4 million gap in its budget for the 2017-18 school year. There's still time to find a solution, but one possibility may include raising taxes for those in the district.
