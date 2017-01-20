York man found guilty of manslaughter in retrial A man previously found guilty of third-degree murder has had his conviction overturned, according to online court records. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/01/20/york-man-found-guilty-manslaughter-retrial/96803328/ A man previously found guilty of third-degree murder in the killing of a York City man has been convicted on a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter, according to online court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.