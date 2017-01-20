York made 1901 Pullman Ventilators installed in White House
York made 1901 Pullman Ventilators installed in White House These ventilators were first tested in railroad cars, including the President's car, and they were also a superior... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k7JdJZ These ventilators were first tested in railroad cars, including the President's car, and they were also a superior product for buildings, with the White House one of the earliest customers. This catalogue is in the collection of the Hagley Museum & Library in Wilmington, Delaware.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Wed
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC