York grad carves out exotic, uncertain career Once a promising performer, Chris Kurz is navigating the seldom-traveled path of an international violin maker Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2kmQwRV While back for a visit to alma mater William Penn, Chris Kurz inserts a mirror inside the F-hole of a violin he constructed from scratch. Valedictorian of his high school class, Chris Kurz, 27, dropped out of Penn State to study violin-making in Cremona, Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.