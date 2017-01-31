York County covered bridges lost to progressa "Part One

To be replaced are the covered bridge on Legislative route 66002, leading east from Zion's View over the Conewago... York County covered bridges lost to progress--Part One To be replaced are the covered bridge on Legislative route 66002, leading east from Zion's View over the Conewago... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jTct7v While researching my recent York Sunday News column on the 1815-1818 McCall's Ferry Bridge, I came across quite a few clippings in the Covered Bridge file at the York County History Center on the county's covered bridges biting the dust. Many of them fell in the 1940s and 1950s, not to natural forces or vandalism, but to "progress."

