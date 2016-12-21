York-commissioned Baron von Steuben credited with shaping upa

This painting of Baron Steuben is one of 16 commissioned as part of the 1927 observance of the 150th anniversary of... York-commissioned Baron von Steuben credited with shaping up Continental Army This painting of Baron Steuben is one of 16 commissioned as part of the 1927 observance of the 150th anniversary of... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2iTb53M This painting of Baron Steuben is one of 16 commissioned as part of the 1927 observance of the 150th anniversary of the adoption of the Articles of Confederation in York. That placed him in the pantheon of luminaries honored in York, site of the Continental Congress during its nine-month visit in 1777-78.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.