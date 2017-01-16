York Clerk of Courts collections drop in 2016
York Clerk of Courts collections drop in 2016 York County saw a drop in yearly collections of costs, fines and restitution for the first time since 2011. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/01/16/york-clerk-courts-collections-drop-2016/96087516/ Collections Manager Sarah Morin, of Dover, reviews follow-ups, during her shift Wednesday Dec. 14, 2016, at the Clerk of Courts office in the Judicial Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC