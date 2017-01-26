York City Councilman Henry Nixon announced his candidacy for a third term on Thursday, citing a desire to build on past successes and the "incredible momentum" the city has started to gain. York City councilman seeks re-election York City Councilman Henry Nixon announced his candidacy for a third term on Thursday, citing a desire to build on past successes and the "incredible momentum" the city has started to gain.

