Read more: The York Daily Record

The January 2017 York Adams Academy Dual Diploma Winter Commencement Ceremony was held Jan. 24 at the York Learning Center Auditorium. York Adams Academy holds commencement The January 2017 York Adams Academy Dual Diploma Winter Commencement Ceremony was held Jan. 24 at the York Learning Center Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.