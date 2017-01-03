Woman drives into river to avoid cops, boozes as car floats
YORK, Pa. >> Police say a Pennsylvania woman drove into a river to avoid arrest, then ignored officers and continued drinking beer as she floated in the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC