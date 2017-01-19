White women in ads: York College reviews 100 years
White women in ads: York College reviews 100 years A visual timeline in York of women in advertising tells a story Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jCsFwo Matthew Clay-Robison, gallery director at York College of Pennsylvania, describes the exhibit Unbranded: A Century of White Women 1915-2015 that is at the York College Galleries and expand to Marketview Arts. A long history of women speaking out and fighting for equal rights in the United States is reflected in a visual timeline now on display in York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Wed
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC