West York mayor looking to lessen penalties for use, possession of marijuana
Anyone who uses an ounce or less of marijuana can be charged with a misdemeanor under the current Pennsylvania law. Mauck said, "I think there's a lot of things at the local level we could do, and we should do, and we're going to do, and we're not going to wait for Harrisburg and Washington to figure it out."
