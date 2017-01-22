Watchdog group to file lawsuit over foreign payments to Trump businesses
Watchdog group to file lawsuit over foreign payments to Trump businesses Liberal groups begin to launch legal assaults over potential conflicts of interest. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2kgqyf3 WASHINGTON - A liberal watchdog group plans to file a lawsuit Monday, contending that President Trump is violating the Constitution by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments at the businesses operated by his family.
