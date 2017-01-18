U.S. accuses JPMorgan of mortgage discrimination in lawsuit
U.S. accuses JPMorgan of mortgage discrimination in lawsuit The U.S. said the bank overcharged "thousands" of black, Hispanic borrowers. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2jyGw78 The U.S. government filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing JPMorgan Chase of discriminating against "thousands" of black, Hispanic mortgage borrowers from 2006 through 2009.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|10 hr
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC