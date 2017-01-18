U.S. accuses JPMorgan of mortgage discrimination in lawsuit The U.S. said the bank overcharged "thousands" of black, Hispanic borrowers. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2jyGw78 The U.S. government filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing JPMorgan Chase of discriminating against "thousands" of black, Hispanic mortgage borrowers from 2006 through 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.