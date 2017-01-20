Trump begins with call to kill climate action plan New president gets an early start on policy proposals Check out this story on ydr.com: http://usat.ly/2jHl6Ve WASHINGTON -- As President Trump delivered his inaugural address Friday, his staff posted a variety of proposals ranging from an "American First Foreign Policy" to killing President Obama's climate action plan - plans largely echoing his campaign website. "For too long, we've been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.