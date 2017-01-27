Third man charged in connection to murder of York man last August
A third man has been charged in the murder of Shannon Martin, the former York Generals football player found shot to death along I-83 last August. State Police charge Terrence Wintermyers with Murder of the Third Degree for his involvement in the botched home invasion robbery that led to Martin being shot and killed by Kevin Brightful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Jan 23
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC