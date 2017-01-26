The Latest: 16 attorney generals cond...

The Latest: 16 attorney generals condemn Trump's travel ban

The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : The attorney generals of 15 states and the District of Columbia are issuing a joint statement condemning as unconstitutional President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations. The attorney generals say that religious liberty has been a bedrock principle of the country and no president can change that truth.

