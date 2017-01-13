Texas man arrested at Dauphin County truck stop, accused of fleeing I-81 deadly crash scene

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Texas man in Dauphin County who they say fled the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident along Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Friday morning. Alan Kegal, 56, of Leander, Texas is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to give information and render aid and failure to notify police of an accident.

