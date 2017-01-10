Serve a rich, vegetarian-friendly bowl of chili
Serve a rich, vegetarian-friendly bowl of chili It's OK to take out the meat - when the flavor is this good, no one will notice. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/food/2017/01/10/serve-rich-vegetarian-friendly-bowl-chili/96421984/ Every year, in midwinter, the York Hiking Club holds its Chili Hike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC