Seniors' tap class can be balancing act
Seniors' tap class can be balancing act Charlee Zamudio-Fidler led more than a dozen seniors in an inaugural beginner tap dance class in Jackson Township. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2k9xYk4 Linda Sulc, 77 of Red Lion, watches as fellow seniors practice basic tap dance steps at a beginner tap dance class Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Windy Hill on the Campus Senior Center in Jackson Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC