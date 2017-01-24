Second indictment for two York men in bank skimming device case

Jeshua Paonessa-Velez, 25, and Luis E. Arochom 39, both of York, were indicted on January 18, by a federal grand jury on a second superseding indictment charging them with bank fraud and identity theft. The indictment was unsealed following Arochom's arrest and arraignment on Friday, January 20, before U.S. District Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson.

