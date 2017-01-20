Saturday will be the last day for the Giant store in West York
Saturday will be the final day for the Giant supermarket at 1200 W. Market St. in West York, the company said in a news release Friday. Saturday will be the last day for the Giant supermarket on West Market Street Saturday will be the final day for the Giant supermarket at 1200 W. Market St. in West York, the company said in a news release Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC