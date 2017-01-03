Rezoning Effort continues along Market Street and Mount Zion Corridor The meeting will take place at the Springettsbury Township Administration Building, 1501 Mt. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2hMClTG Springettsbury Township Board of Supervisors and Springettsbury Township Planning Commission will hold a Joint Meeting on Thursday, January 5th at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the meeting is "to hear and/or act upon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.