Protesters gather at airports to decry Trumpa s immigration policies
Protesters gathered at airports cross the United States on Saturday to complain about President Donald Trump's immigration policies, with more protests scheduled for Sunday. This was the second weekend of demonstrations, with more than 1 million people coming out last weekend for the Women's March.
Read more at WPMT-TV York.
