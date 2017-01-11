Poll: Do you think York Republican Sen. Scott Wagner is a strong candidate for PA Governor?
York County Republican Sen. Scott Wagner, Pennsylvania's first write-in candidate to be elected to the Senate, announced he is running for Governor in 2018. Wagner won the 28th Senatorial seat in 2014.
