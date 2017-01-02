Police said after a York City felon shot a man on New Year's Day, he and his buddy tried to conceal evidence of the shooting by hiding it under the bed of the buddy's 8-year-old daughter. Police: York City shooter hid evidence with friend's help Police said after a York City felon shot a man on New Year's Day, he and his buddy tried to conceal evidence of the shooting by hiding it under the bed of the buddy's 8-year-old daughter.

