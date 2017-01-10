Police: Shoplifter was murder fugitive froma

A man wanted for murder in Baltimore managed to avoid capture in his home state, but the fugitive's sticky fingers proved to be his Achilles' heel at a York-area Walmart, police said. Police: Shoplifter was murder fugitive from Baltimore A man wanted for murder in Baltimore managed to avoid capture in his home state, but the fugitive's sticky fingers proved to be his Achilles' heel at a York-area Walmart, police said.

