Police seek info on 2015 North Codorus Twp. shooting
Police seek info on 2015 North Codorus Twp. shooting SWRPD are asking for the public's help in finding who is responsible for a 2015 shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC