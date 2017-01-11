PHOTOS: PA Sen. Scott Wagner announces intent toa
Recently furloughed state workers Amy Jensen, left, and James Jensen, right, both of Windsor Borough, walk with a group of workers and union representatives in protest prior to State Senator Wagner's announcement of his intentions to run for governor in 2018 during a press conference at Penn Waste in East Manchester Township, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Jensens both worked at the Harrisburg Central Office and were a part of the 521 state employees who were furloughed due to a lack of funding.
