Pa. leaders: Medicaid changes could imperila
Treasurer Joe Torsella warned that ending the $3 billion in federal payments to Pennsylvania's Medicaid program would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs. Pa. leaders: Medicaid changes could imperil 670,000 Treasurer Joe Torsella warned that ending the $3 billion in federal payments to Pennsylvania's Medicaid program would lead to the loss of thousands of jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec '16
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC