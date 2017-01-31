One hospitalized after York City row ...

One hospitalized after York City row home fire

One person was hospitalized following a fire in York City on Tuesday, according to a fire official. A row home in the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street was the scene of a fire Tuesday night.

