Obama defends commuting Chelsea Manninga s sentence

JANUARY 18: U.S. President Barack Obama holds the last news conference of his presidency in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. This was Obama's final question-and-answer session with reporters before New York real estate mogul and reality television personality Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.