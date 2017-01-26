Nixon to seek re-election to York City Council
Nixon to seek re-election to York City Council York City Council member Henry Nixon will seek a third term on the council, he said Thursday. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jCsApU "I hope to continue with the incredible momentum we have," Nixon said in a phone interview in which he touted a multi-year reduction in York's property tax and millions of dollars developers have invested in projects in the city, including the Royal Square neighborhood and the Keystone Color Works apartments.
