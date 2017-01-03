Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to host Indie Spirit Awards
" Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney are headed from Broadway to the beach to co-host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The organization made the announcement Tuesday.
