Newest Goodwill store in York County to opena

Newest Goodwill store in York County to open Friday The store on Route 30 in York is Goodwill's fourth in York County Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2jRC82Q Goodwill Keystone Area will open a thrift store and donation center in York on Friday. It is located on Route 30, next to Staples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.