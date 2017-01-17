Multi-patient lawsuit targets York Ho...

Multi-patient lawsuit targets York Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

Multi-patient lawsuit targets York Hospital Twelve patients have filed a lawsuit against WellSpan for its role in exposing them to a potentially deadly bacteria. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/health/2017/01/17/multi-patient-lawsuit-targets-york-hospital/96666302/ Twelve patients and nine of their spouses have filed a civil lawsuit against WellSpan for its alleged role in exposing them to a potentially deadly bacteria during open-heart surgeries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Mon Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan 2 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec 30 bubba navy 3
News York City schools police officers to wear body ... Dec 24 Gofigure 1
News Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica Nov '16 YorkCityPricksand... 1
News Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09) Nov '16 StarOfSagittarius1 15
News Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend... Nov '16 William Mark 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC