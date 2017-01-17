Multi-patient lawsuit targets York Hospital Twelve patients have filed a lawsuit against WellSpan for its role in exposing them to a potentially deadly bacteria. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/health/2017/01/17/multi-patient-lawsuit-targets-york-hospital/96666302/ Twelve patients and nine of their spouses have filed a civil lawsuit against WellSpan for its alleged role in exposing them to a potentially deadly bacteria during open-heart surgeries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.