Mister Ed in good spirits after crash

Ed Gotwalt, owner of Mr. Ed's Elephant Museum, was airlifted to York Hospital with moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash the afternoon of Jan. 29. FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP - Despite being hospitalized after a car crash Sunday afternoon, Ed Gotwalt, founder of Mister Ed's Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium , is in good spirits, his granddaughter, Nicole Bucher, said.

