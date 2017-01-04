Mentorship is the key to helping teens
Mentorship is the key to helping teens People like Ginia Moorehead and Barbara Leonard have shown us how it's done. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2j4CfVB Ginia Moorehead, a once unmotivated student on the verge of dropping out of school, turned her life around and now helps get kids on the right path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC