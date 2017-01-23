LCE: Craigslist bourbon sale ends in charges for Yorker
LCE: Craigslist bourbon sale ends in charges for Yorker State liquor agents popped a York County man for allegedly selling a much-coveted brand of bourbon on Craigslist. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/23/lce-craigslist-bourbon-sale-ends-charges-yorker/96948462/ State liquor control enforcement agents issued a news release Friday stating a misdemeanor charge of selling liquor without a license had been filed against a York County man for allegedly doing just that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|19 hr
|Malachi Sawyer
|2
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan 18
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan 16
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC