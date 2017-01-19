Lancaster woman opposes York bail bon...

Lancaster woman opposes York bail bondsman's pleaa

17 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

A plea deal is being offered to York-based bail agent Michael Hansen Sr. for his Lancaster County criminal case, in which he's accused of illegally arresting a Lancaster City woman, smashing up her home and stealing her dog in an effort to force her to tell them where her bail-skipping ex-boyfriend was.

