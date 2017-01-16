Keeping the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. alive in York
The 5th Annual Martin Luther King, Junior America's Sunday Supper took place at Lincoln Charter School and was led by Mayor Kim Bracey. The thought-provoking event honored the legacy of Doctor King.
