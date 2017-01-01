It took 100 years and 1 inspirational video for new NYC subway line to launch
It's the train that many thought would never arrive. After almost 100 years of discussion, the 2nd Avenue Subway line in New York City opened on New Year's Day, complete with a corny video and inadequate restrooms.
