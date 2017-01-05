Inmates busted after Instagram post from New York jail goes viral
In an expletive-ridden cellphone video obtained by WPIX-TV, four inmates inside what sources say is a New York City jail boast about how they are able to film inside, among other things. The video was posted on Dec. 19 to Normin McKenny's Instagram page, where it has been viewed over 14,000 times.
