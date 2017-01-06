Hey Sen. Toomey, York has candy makers too!a

Hey Sen. Toomey, York has candy makers too! The Pa. senator retained the coveted Senate Candy Desk, but his news release overlooked York County confectioners Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2i0rsOu But it was disappointing that he overlooked York County in his news release touting his retention of the coveted "Candy Desk."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.