Help York fulfill Dr. King's dream
Help York fulfill Dr. King's dream Jeff Kirkland: 'We see a continued exodus of our "Best & Brightest" from this community.' Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2iD6llI Jeff Kirkland, a former York school board member and longtime civic leader of our community, is working on an interesting project for Black History Month that's appropriate to highlight on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan 2
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 30
|bubba navy
|3
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|Dec 24
|Gofigure
|1
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov '16
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC