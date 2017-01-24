Giant offering free rides for West York customers
Giant offering free rides for West York customers Giant Food Stores has partnered with Rabbit Transit to offer free transportation for its former West York customers. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2017/01/24/giant-offering-free-rides-west-york-customers/96984394/ Giant Food Stores has partnered with Rabbit Transit to offer free transportation for its former West York customers to another one of its locations, according to a company press release.
